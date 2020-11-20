Govt accused of using ACE against PML-N

LAHORE:Punjab PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari said Shehzad Akbar and Usman Buzdar were the mastermind of ongoing campaign of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) against PML-N leaders. Responding to a press conference of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Shehzad Akbar, she said Shehzad Akbar's own brother was involved in seizing the land of Federal Minister Mian Muhammad Soomro. She said Shehzad Akbar's brother arrived with government vehicles and government security to take illegal possession of Mian Mahmood Soomro’s land.

“DG ACE Gohar Nafees did not think of taking action against this Qabza mafia,” she said, adding Shehzad Akbar and Usman Buzdar first give an account of their own sins and then describe the performance of ACE.

She questioned why the DG Anti-Corruption did not take any action against the liquor licence case of Usman Buzdar and why the DG Anti-Corruption did not see the theft of Rs 400 billion sugar.