70 buildings sealed

LAHORE:More than 70 buildings were sealed for illegal commercial use of land on Defence Road by the LDA staff on Thursday.

The operation was carried out on the directions of Lahore Development Authority Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar. Officials said the LDA staff along with police conducted the operation on Defense Road from Kahna Flyover to Shano Baba Chowk.

A marquee was also sealed.

Meanwhile, staff of the Estate Management Directorate Private Housing Scheme of the Metropolitan Planning Wing retrieved public utility sites in approved private housing schemes besides sealing offices of three schemes on account of non-fulfillment of legal requirements by their developers.

The staff demolished illegally constructed structures on the graveyard site and a plot reserved for public building in the TIP Society.

A tower in the park as well as a house built on public utility site and a boundary wall in an approved scheme Khayaban-e-Zahra was demolished.

Encroachments were removed and path between Gul Daman Society and Punjab Society was cleared. The boundary walls were demolished in illegal housing schemes, Aftab Homes and Noman Block.

Moreover, offices of three approved private housing schemes, Valencia Town, Pasco Employees Society and Audit and Accounts Society, were sealed due to non-compliance with legal requirements, non-fulfillment of transfer/ mortgage deeds and irregularities in the approved scheme plan.

PSCA: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has decided to launch online payment system for e-challans in collaboration with the Finance Department.

Keeping in view the convenience of citizens and concerns of coronavirus, the online e-payment system of e-challans is set to be launched soon in collaboration with the Finance Department. Citizens will no longer have to line up at banks for payment of e-challans after the launch of this facility. Citizens will be able to pay e-challan through “Punjab e-pay” online mobile App. A PSCA spokesperson said the constraints of manual payment are being settled by taking advantage of modern technology which will facilitates citizens to pay their e-challan easily.

Steps to beautify entry, exit points: Under the Clean and Green Campaign, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) started beautification of the entrances and exits points of the provincial capital. In this regard, Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Asif Mehmood and DG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi visited Bab Lahore, including the areas around Thokar Niaz Baig here on Thursday.

DG PHA Jawad Qureshi said that despite problems and financial constraints, PHA was taking steps to beautify the city as well as the welfare of its employees. The PHA’s efforts to make the provincial capital beautiful and attractive were commendable.

Talking to the media, he said that horticulture work has been completed for the beauty of Lahore. Under the Clean and Green Campaign, on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the entrances and exits of the city are being beautified. “I pay tribute to DG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi and his team for their excellent work,” said the adviser to the CM, adding that PHA completed the work of horticulture along the Orange Line.