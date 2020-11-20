Raja Basharat for re-formulating corona action plan

LAHORE:A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 was held at the Chief Minister’s House under the chairmanship of Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat.

Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Primary Health and relevant officers attended the meeting and reviewed the current situation of Corona pandemic in the province. Raja Basharat said that the appreciation and support of government measures against Corona by the Islamabad High Court is very encouraging. He directed that the ongoing plan of action be re-formulated for the prevention of Corona in Punjab as per the directions of Islamabad High Court and National Command Operation Centre (NCOC).

The instructions regarding marriage halls in particular should be strictly followed, he said. On this occasion, the minister for Health proposed to close the educational institutions after November 23, while the Minister of Higher Education said only the closure of high risk educational institutions should be considered.

Murad Raas said the benefit of closing schools could be availed when parks, grounds, recreational areas and markets would also be closed to keep children at home. He said private schools were not providing accurate information on corona cases, he said.

Earlier in his briefing, the Secretary Primary Health said that the rate of new cases and deaths of Corona was gradually increasing across the province while the rate of new cases in Punjab was now more than 5pc which is equal to that during it was in June this year.

The briefing said that tests were being conducted in the schools which showed that the number of positive cases was steadily increasing with 590 new cases reported so far. Raja Basharat appealed to the citizens everywhere should strictly implement SOPs. "Keep in mind that if we are not careful today, everything will have to close tomorrow," he added.