Workers for check on price-hike

Lahore :The government should check the ever-increasing prices of essential commodities. It was demanded in a large meeting of Wapda workers of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA held on Thursday at Bakhtiar Labour Hall here.

The meeting was chaired by Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary of the union. Rana Shakoor, Osama Tariq, Jameel Mehar, Sajid Kazmi, Naveed Ashiq Dogar and others also addressed the event. Through a resolution, the workers demanded raise the wages and pension of the workers engaged in government, semi-government and private sector by 30 per cent.

The meeting also called for holding early referendum by National Industrial Relations Commission in Wapda/electricity corporatised companies, enabling 150,000 employees of the companies to elect their representative collective bargaining agent trade union through secret ballot which has been pending for the last six months. They demanded the government ensure safe and healthy working conditions to the workers at workplace during the coronavirus epidemic.