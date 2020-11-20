Pleas against cane commissioner’s action rejected

LAHORE:Dismissing petitions by the sugar mills challenging suo motu action by the cane commissioner against making less payment to sugarcane growers, the Lahore High Court has observed that in a civilised society the administration cannot be a silent spectator to crime or violation of law.

“The contention canvassed before me sans merit as the law does not make it a condition precedent that before embarking upon any investigation to check malpractice the cane commission must receive a complaint,” Justice Shahid Waheed remarks in a verdict on petitions filed by Shahtaj Sugar Mills and others.

The cane commissioner of Punjab on perusal of data provided by the sugar mills had come to know of the alleged malpractice of not paying the interest at the rate of eleven percent to the sugarcane growers on account of delayed payments beyond 15 days.

Consequently, the commission directed the sugar mills to furnish details about payment of the growers’ dues against which the mills moved the court. The counsel of the mills argued that the cane commissioner without having any complaint from any grower cannot undertake any inquiry. They said the suo motu exercise of jurisdiction by the commissioner had no backing of law.

Justice Waheed, however, observes that it is an inherent power of any public officer or authority to take all possible steps to check malpractice, undo fraud, and implement the law in its first letter and spirit. The judge holds that any interference at this stage in the decision of the cane commissioner rejecting the objections would amount to stifling the inquiry.