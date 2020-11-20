Iqbal’s sculpture gifted to LCWU

LAHORE:Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Thursday organised a ceremony in connection with celebrations of its 100 years.

According to a press release, a sculpture of Allama Iqbal was gifted to LCWU’s Persian Department by Saadi Foundation, Iran and Iran Culture Lahore to express Iranians great love and respect for Iqbal was unveiled.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayun Sarfraz, Iranian Consul General Muhammad Raza Nazri, LCWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, other officials and a large number of students also attended the ceremony. A logo and poster competition was also held in connection with LCWU 100 years celebrations.