Refugee resettlement plunging: UN

GENEVA: The United Nations warned on Thursday that 2020 could witness the fewest resettled refugees in almost two decades, in part due to the global pandemic. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, said the coronavirus outbreak and a low quota to begin with had combined to strike "a blow for refugee protection".