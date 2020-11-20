Climate change devastated dinosaurs not once, but twice!

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Paris: Most people know that land-dwelling dinosaurs were wiped out some 66 million years ago when an asteroid roughly twice the diameter of Paris crashed into Earth. If the explosive fireball didn’t get them, the plunge in global temperature on a planet with little or no ice -- caused by a blanket of heat-shielding debris in the atmosphere -- did.