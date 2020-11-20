close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
AFP
November 20, 2020

Chile police chief resigns after officers shoot adolescents

World

AFP
November 20, 2020

SANTIAGO: Chile’s police chief resigned on Thursday after officers shot two minors in an incident that sparked outrage across a country already alarmed at heavy handed security force tactics during months of social protests. President Sebastian Pinera said in a statement he had accepted the resignation of Mario Rozas, saying he shared "the reasons and arguments" he had given for resigning.

