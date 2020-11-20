UK defence

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed on Thursday "to end the era of retreat" as he unveiled Britain’s biggest programme of military investment since the end of the Cold War, as the country positions itself for a post-EU future.
The extra spending of £16.5 billion ($22 billion) over four years was welcomed by Donald Trump’s outgoing US administration and comes as Johnson bids to build bridges to the incoming presidency of Democrat Joe Biden.