close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
November 20, 2020

UK restaurants

World

AFP
November 20, 2020

LONDON: Almost three quarters of UK pubs and restaurants expect to shut permanently next year following damaging coronavirus restrictions, an industry poll indicated on Thursday. The British Beer and Pub Association, the British Institute of Innkeeping and UK Hospitality said in a statement that 72 percent of surveyed businesses "expect to become unviable and close in 2021".

Latest News

More From World