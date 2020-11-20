UK restaurants

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Almost three quarters of UK pubs and restaurants expect to shut permanently next year following damaging coronavirus restrictions, an industry poll indicated on Thursday. The British Beer and Pub Association, the British Institute of Innkeeping and UK Hospitality said in a statement that 72 percent of surveyed businesses "expect to become unviable and close in 2021".