close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2020

Motorway rape accused remand extended till Dec 1

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2020

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended judicial remand of Shafqat Ali alias Bagga, a Motorway gang-rape accused. The court has extended judicial remand of Shafqat by December 1. The court has directed police to submit challan of the case on the same date. Earlier, the court had extended remand of main suspect in this case Abid Malhi for December 1. Moreover, reportedly Shafqat had confessed to his crime before a judicial magistrate.

Latest News

More From Top Story