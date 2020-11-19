Opposition putting lives of poor people in danger: Senator Faisal

ISLAMABAD: The PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan has said the opposition has no regard for the lives of the common man. In a statement, Faisal Javed said the opposition leaders observe precautionary measures against coronavirus in their committee meetings, but they bring the poor people forcibly to their rallies and put their lives in danger. The senator said the second wave of coronavirus is more dangerous. He said people must avoid public places where SOPs are not followed. He said the common man has nothing to do with these rallies as people have already rejected the narrative of the opposition. He appealed to the opposition to show maturity and avoid putting the lives of people in danger through their public rallies.