PPP rejects PM’s offer of electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer on electoral reforms saying that no more talks will be held with the government, which was formed as a result of RTS system failure.

Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate Sherry Rehman said the PTI-led government should first accept responsibility for rigging elections in Gilgit Baltistan and then talk about reforms. “This sudden interest in electoral reforms seems extremely dubious when all these years they have done nothing about it,” she said. Sherry Rehman said the government openly violated election rules as according to the Election Act, 2017, the federal government is not allowed to campaign on the ground.

On top of all this, she said the prime minister also decided to add to this flagrant rigging and misuse of federal resources by landing in GB to campaign few weeks ago. “It is shocking that Forms 45 were filled even before polling ending. This was blatant rigging by the PTI,” she said.

Sherry Rehman said a parliamentary committee was formed earlier for comprehensive reforms but instead of going through that, they are now talking about electoral reforms. “This just reflects the federal government’s non-serious attitude. When it came to Kashmir or GB, the prime minister did not take the opposition into confidence but now he wants to talk to the opposition to get these reforms passed?” she questioned.

She said this government was formed as a result of RTS failure. “They are unable to control inflation, how will they handle e-voting,” she questioned.

The PPP leader said there are reports that e-voting is prone to hacking and not completely secure.

She said accountability starts at home and the government should first focus on what they have done in the GB elections before talking about reforms.