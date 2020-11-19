Banarsi Thugs bringing new package to cover up looted wealth

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement not to hold public meetings in view of the second wave of the coronavirus and said the district administration will play its role in discouraging any activity having nothing do with economy.

He told a news conference here that desisting from holding public meetings is a matter of life and that the government has already postponed its planned meetings. He said after their miserable failure, now the Banarsi Thugs are coming up with a new package to cover up their looted wealth. Maulana Fazl and the PML-N and PPP leadership have lost mental balance as they are having contradictions in their narratives and ideologies.

The minister came down hard on PDM President and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, terming him a 'contractor of Islam', who does politics in the name of Islam and said Maulana has no moral courage to apologize for lying about former Federal Bureau of Revenue chairman Shabbar Zaidi. He pointed out that Shabbar Zaidi had refuted the statement of Maulana and said if Pakistan could move forward, it is possible only under the leadership of Imran Khan.

He said there is a saying of the holy prophet (PBUH) on how to contain an epidemic and yet Maulana is bent upon on defying it by asking people to come out for the Peshawar public meeting. He said: “The blessed life of the holy prophet (PBUH) is a beacon of light for us.” He insisted that the coronavirus is not a political issue but a fatal disease. He said Maulana failed in the 2018 general election and could not win a seat in the Gilgit-Baltistan election. He contended that Maulana would have preached people to stay inside in view of the virus, but he is adamant on doing political gimmick.

On the one hand, the government put the economy on the right track by the blessings of Allah and through its strategy but the opposition is holding rallies despite the coronavirus threat. The government wants to save both lives and economy from the virus effect. “This is PDM’s irresponsible move and people condemn it.

The minister said how the PML-N and the PPP could reject the GB election when people have rejected them and said what is their status to say that GB poll results are not acceptable to them. “They are wanted by the law and are facing serious corruption cases. But they start their speeches with focus on their own families and conclude in the same way. The minister said the government has come a long way after having inherited a ruined economy and that things are getting better. There would be more improvement soon in the life of people as it is the government and the prime minister’s top priority.

He termed ridiculous a media report alleging that the prime minister and some of his ministers managed to give benefit of billions to certain figures in the sugar industry. He explained it was the government which felt the need for investigating the sugar crisis and plugging the loopholes in the system, whereas the past governments had paralysed the institutions to their own advantage.