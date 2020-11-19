Malik condemns India’s continuous aggression across LoC

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has strongly condemned the Indian continuous aggression across Line of Control (LoC) and expressed great grief over the loss of precious lives along border.

He had expressed his heartfelt condolences with the families of martyrs. While talking to senior journalists here on Wednesday, he said that the voice of Kashmiris should have been heard by the international forums, but so far nobody has bothered for it. He stated that he has been raising Indian brutalities against humanity in Indian Occupied Kashmir under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Regarding the recent increase in positive cases on coronavirus, Rehman Malik said that he had stated on record on the floor of the Senate House that based on his research he predicts that coronavirus positive cases will rise in the coming months of October, November, and December and the figure of deaths may also rise too at the highest number. “I was contradicted in the House by my fellow members, while listening to the views and explanation of the members from treasury benches but ignoring the observations by the opposition,” he said.

He said that he questioned the government that why there was a different yardstick for dealing with the coronavirus restrictions for the opposition and not allowing the opposition to do meetings, where there is a freehand for the government to hold large gatherings and meetings.

He questioned that had coronavirus signed some friendly agreement with the government that they could hold open public meetings and gatherings but opposition could not be allowed for the same. He advised that the government should apply the same yardstick for government and opposition.

He appealed the government and people of Pakistan that for the sake of national health, everyone should observe the SOPs, issued by the WHO. He also demanded that funds should be allocated by the government to provide non-disposable masks to the public free of cost who cannot afford it. While commenting on the peace process in Afghanistan, Rehman Malik said that he had always been advocating that peace could only be brought in Afghanistan if all the factions of the Taliban were brought on the table for negotiations to proceed further.

He said that India would try its best not to let succeed any peace process in Afghanistan to fulfill its ulterior motives against Pakistan, because India wanted to continue to use Afghan soil against Pakistan.

Rehman Malik said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made South Asia highly dangerous by adopting Hindutva ideology through RSS engineering, inflicting borders of China and Pakistan on daily basis. Rehman Malik will be soon addressing a presser on local and international affairs.

Earlier, while addressing a group of law students from Oxford in London, he stated that after Azerbaijan's forceful retrieval of their occupied areas, it is clear that the UNSC resolutions can only be implemented forcefully, adding that Kashmiris have the right of getting United Nations Security Council resolutions implemented. “I wish the UN had done its duty then Azerbaijan would have not been forced to get the resolution implemented by recovering their legitimate area by force,” he said.

He hoped that the UN will realise its duty, regarding Kashmir and will implement its resolutions on Kashmir.