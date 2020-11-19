â€˜Uniform curriculum from new academic yearâ€™

KARACHI: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said that implementation of a uniform curriculum in the country will begin from the new academic year.

Speaking at a summit here on Wednesday, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that there was no ambiguity on the issue of newly-unveiled Karachi Development Package of the federal government and the package should be implemented hundred per cent.

He said the government would not do any compromise on the health of schoolgoing children during the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

He said the government would introduce a uniform system of education in the country to do away with multiple systems of learning being in vogue in the country. The government-run education system had been ignored in the past 70 years and there would be further deterioration in the system if we continued with multiple learning systems.