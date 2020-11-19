Despite rigging, PTI unable to form govt in GB: Maryam

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday that in 2018, "pre-poll rigging brought the selected government into power", but this time around, "despite rigging" they were unable to have the "fake government" win by a majority, attributing it to Nawaz Sharif's narrative that had "reached people far and wide".

"Now he will not be able to win even with rigging. And despite stealing PML-N candidates, stealing elections, and after having representatives installed for months in Gilgit Baltistan, how many seats did you win? After all that you did. Only eight."

Holding those who ‘selected’ Imran Khan as prime minister responsible for government’s incompetence and its flawed Kashmir policy, she said that the time was not far away when Nawaz Sharif would return to the country and become the premier for the fourth time. “You have surrendered Kashmir to India but people don’t hold you responsible for this. They hold those responsible for this loss who brought you to power,” she remarked while referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan without naming him in her 23-minute speech at a gathering here.

The PML-N leader started her speech in Hindko to express her affection for those who accorded her a warm welcome on her arrival.

“I am here as a host and guest as well and this huge gathering shows that Hazara is the stronghold of PML-N,” she said. Maryam said that she was happy to witness such a big crowd as most of them were youngsters.

Maryam Nawaz also talked about the recent elections held in Gilgit-Baltistan elections, saying the selected government couldn’t entirely rig the polls and could win hardly eight constituencies, which later dropped to seven seats only because her father believed in giving respect to the vote.