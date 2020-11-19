Eight killed, 30 injured as roof collapses during wedding in Kurram

PARACHINAR: At least eight persons, including women and children, were killed and over 30 sustained injuries when the roof of a house collapsed during a wedding ceremony in the remote Pewar Ghundikhel area in Kurram tribal district on Wednesday.

Police sources said that a marriage ceremony was going on in the home of one Mir Ghulam, a retired subedar, when all of a sudden the roof of a two-storey mud-thatched house caved in, burying women and children alive under the debris.

They said the locals rushed to the spot and started rescue activities on self-help basis.

Later, the teams of district administration and Rescue 1122 also reached Pewar, which is located near the Pak-Afghan border area, and launched rescue operations.

The locals and Rescue 1122 teams pulled the bodies and injured from the rubble and shifted them to the hospital.