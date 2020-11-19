Eight killed, 30 injured as roof collapses during wedding in Kurram

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARACHINAR: At least eight persons, including women and children, were killed and over 30 sustained injuries when the roof of a house collapsed during a wedding ceremony in the remote Pewar Ghundikhel area in Kurram tribal district on Wednesday.
Police sources said that a marriage ceremony was going on in the home of one Mir Ghulam, a retired subedar, when all of a sudden the roof of a two-storey mud-thatched house caved in, burying women and children alive under the debris.
They said the locals rushed to the spot and started rescue activities on self-help basis.
Later, the teams of district administration and Rescue 1122 also reached Pewar, which is located near the Pak-Afghan border area, and launched rescue operations.
The locals and Rescue 1122 teams pulled the bodies and injured from the rubble and shifted them to the hospital.