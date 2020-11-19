Five more Covid-19 patients die at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Five more coronavirus patients died at Multan Nishtar Hospital, Multan, on Wednesday.

According to the hospital administration, Sajad Shah, 51, Qaisra Perveen, 36, Ghulam Farid, 83, Muhammad Nasir, 50, all of Multan, and Faiz Ahmed, 75 of Sargodha, were tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to the hospital where they died.

According to the hospital statistics, Covid-19 positive cases have crossed 500 figure in Multan division and eleven people have died during the last 36 hours.

The record of hospitals of Multan, Vehari, Lodhran, Khanewal indicates coronavirus cases have reached upto 536 in Multan division and tests of 750 people were conducted during the last 24 hours and 61 people were tested positive in Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari districts.

Reportedly, 280 tests were conducted at Nishtar Hospital where 41 people were tested positive for Covid-19.

According to health officials, some 210 tests were conducted in Khanewal where ten people were tested positive for the virus, 124 in Vehari and nine people were tested positive for coronavirus and no positive case is reported in Khanewal and one positive case was reported in Lodhran.

The officials said 2,490 patients Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari districts are waiting for the results of their coronavirus test reports.