Three deaths, another 492 Covid-19 cases in twin cities

Rawalpindi: The second wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak continues to hit population in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi hard as the virus claimed three more lives in the federal capital in last 24 hours while as many as 492 new patients have been confirmed positive for the disease from the region.

The severity of the outbreak can be gauged from the fact that in last one week, COVID-19 has claimed at least 30 lives in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district while well over 3,000 new cases have been reported from the region in just seven days. As many as 3,030 new cases in last one week have taken tally to 32,873 in the region.

ICT has been the worst hit by the virus with 16 deaths and 2,439 new cases in last one week while 14 deaths and 591 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that the number of active cases of COVID-19 also has been registering a continuous upward trend in the twin cities. Last week, the number of active cases of the illness from ICT and Rawalpindi was around 3,190 while on Wednesday, the number has jumped to 4,649.

As many as three patients died of COVID-19 in the federal capital in last 24 hours while 427 new patients have been tested positive taking tally to 24,871 in ICT where a total of 20,708 confirmed patients have recovered from the illness while 263 have lost their lives. On Wednesday, there were 3,900 active cases of the disease in ICT.

Meanwhile, 65 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking tally to over 8,000. Of a total of 8,002 patients so far reported from the district, 6,899 have so far been discharged after treatment while to date, the virus has claimed a total of 354 lives in the district.

On Wednesday, a total of 67 confirmed patients of COVID-19 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district including Corona Management Centre in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Red Crescent Hospital while as many as 682 confirmed patients of the disease have been in isolation at their homes. A total of 2045 suspects of the disease belonging to the district have been under quarantine at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

It is important that last week, the number of active cases in the district was 448 that has jumped to 749 on Wednesday while the number of suspects in home quarantine was 499 on November 11 that has got to 2,045 on Wednesday.