PML-N delegation calls on CCPO Lahore

LAHORE: A delegation of PML-N leaders called on CCPO here on Wednesday.

The PML-N leaders apprised the CCPO of the concerns regarding the PDM meeting and discussed the security of Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and other senior leaders. On this occasion, CCPO said police are performing its duties in accordance with the law and ensuring protection of life and property of the citizens.

He said Lahore police would not be a tool of any political campaign. Duties will be performed in accordance with the law, he added.