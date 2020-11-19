Execution of minority rights: Seven-member cell set up by Sindh govt

KARACHI: A seven-member cell has been established by the Sindh government for coordination and expediting the decision of Shoaib Suddle Commission regarding execution of minority rights.

The cell was formed in pursuance to the decision taken in the meeting of Shoaib Suddle Commission regarding the 2014 suo-moto taken by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on implementation of ‘Minority Rights’.

According to the official notification, the cell would be headed by seven officers of the Sindh Services and General Admiration (S&GAD). The secretary Services of Sindh Services and General Administration (S&GAD) will be the Chairman while Additional Secretary Services of S&GAD, Deputy Secretary Services of S&GAD, Deputy Secretary Appeals of S&GAD, Deputy Secretary General of S&GAD, Section Officer V and X of S&GAD would be the part of said cell as members.

The commission, headed by Dr Suddle, was established by the Supreme Court in January 2019, to implement the 2014 verdict for the protection of minorities’ rights.

In June 2014, the Supreme Court in its judgment in a suo motu case regarding a bomb blast at a church in Peshawar had asked the federal government to form the National Council for Minorities’ Rights.

The purpose of the council was to advance practical realisation of the rights and safeguards provided to the minorities under the Constitution and present its recommendations to the federal and provincial governments for this purpose.