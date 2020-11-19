PAC members leave meeting amid ‘corona fears’

ISLAMABAD: Whether it was a fear of COVID-19 or preventive measure as most of the Public Accounts Committee members left the meeting in the middle Wednesday.

During the meeting, Kh Asif told the committee that five of his friends were tested corona positive and all of us should also take precautionary steps. Senator Sherry Rehman and Hina Rabbani Khar also left the meeting in the middle while Noor Alam Khan raised the objection on presence of persons in the committee room during the meeting.