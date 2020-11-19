PML-N leaders’ anti-state statement slammed

ISLAMABAD: The controversial statement by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq on release of captured Indian pilot was an attempt to destabilise the country for vested interests and turn a victory into defeat.

Terming it “an unforgiveable crime”, a senior security official Wednesday said “such misleading and factually incorrect statements were deliberately being made” by the PML-N leaders to safeguard their vested interests. The official said, unfortunately, such irresponsible statements were fully in line with the enemy’s agenda of distorting the country’s image internationally. He pointed that the narrative built by Ayaz Sadiq provided the Indian media an opportunity to unleash propaganda against Pakistan.