AJK PM appeals people to follow corona SOPs

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has appealed to the masses and traders to strictly follow the SOPs issued by the government to control the deadly phase of COVID-19 pandemic.

He made these remarks during his surprise visit to different commercial centers and markets here on Wednesday. The prime minister said that the second phase of the pandemic is more dangerous than that of the previous one therefore the government has taken a difficult decision to impose lockdown to save the precious lives of the citizens.