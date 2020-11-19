‘Pakistan committed to resolve challenges of Ummah’

ISLAMABAD: Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Wednesday said Pakistan committed to resolve challenges of Muslim Ummah with unity of Islamic countries.

“Bilateral coordination needed to be expedite among Muslim countries to educate Muslim youths against the menace of extremism, terrorism and sectarian violence,” he said in a Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Muslim Ummah needs to be get united against the elements and organisations responsible for making anarchy and wreckage in Muslim world. He said that Pakistan aims stable and strengthened relations with all Muslim countries and Pakistan's relations with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Amman are very exemplary.

Ashrafi also felicitated Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Khadim-e-Harmaun Al-Sharifain on completion of six years of his succession. “During the period of Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz, brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia witnessed stability and harmony,” he said. Earlier, on National Day of Amman, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Kingdom of Amman and Pakistan are knotted in relations of Muslim brotherhood and affection and this relationship is getting stronger and stronger with each passing day. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also felicitated leadership of Amman and people of Amman on National Day of Amman.