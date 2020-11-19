Yiwu’s Chamber of Commerce helps find buyers for Pak products

BEIJING: As long as the Pakistani products are practical and cost-effective, we can help them find a market in China,” said Huang Yuanli President of Yiwu Import Chamber of Commerce.

She was talking to Gwadar Pro during the just concluded four-day China Yiwu Import Commodities Fair, held at the Yiwu International Expo Center in Zhejiang Province.

Since its establishment, Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair has become one of the best trade platforms for foreign goods to enter the Chinese market. Huang whose booth has been very eye-catching in the fair said “Every time we participate in it and we try our best to be the most spectacular booth so that we can attract more high-quality buyers to come, negotiate and purchase.” Huang Yuanli said. “There are a lot of long-settled Pakistanis and Afghans in Yiwu. They buy petty commodities suitable for exporting to their own countries.