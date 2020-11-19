Pakistan committed to meeting Ummah’s challenges: Ashrafi

LAHORE: Pakistan was committed to meeting challenges of Muslim Ummah with unity of Islamic countries. Coordination was needed among Muslim countries to educate Muslim youth against the menace of extremism, terrorism and sectarian violence.

Muslim Ummah needs to get united against the elements and organisations responsible for creating anarchy and destruction in Muslim world, said PM’s special representative on religious harmony and chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

In a statement Wednesday, he said Pakistan was aiming for stable and strengthened relations with all Muslim countries and Pakistan's relations with Saudi Arabia and Jordan are exemplary.

He also greeted Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain on completion of six years of his succession.