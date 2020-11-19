Motorway rape accused remand extended till Dec 1

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended judicial remand of Shafqat Ali alias Bagga, a Motorway gang-rape accused.

The court has extended judicial remand of Shafqat by December 1. The court has directed police to submit challan of the case on the same date.

Earlier, the court had extended remand of main suspect in this case Abid Malhi for December 1. Moreover, reportedly Shafqat had confessed to his crime before a judicial magistrate.