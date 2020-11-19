Imran financially killed businessmen: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Imran Khan should have apologized to the business community in Faisalabad for being guilty of committing their economic murder.

Responding to Imran’s address to businessmen in Faisalabad, she said the selected prime minister financially killed the businessmen he was addressing. She said the government forced the businessmen to come to the event, but everyone knows the hollow slogans which are the hallmark of the PTI.

The former Information minister said Pakistan's economy was leading all countries in the region under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and then Imran’s dark clouds of corruption, incompetence and ignorance dragged the country to the bottom of the pit. Historic inflation, historic debt, historic incompetence and historic theft are the identity of this corrupt regime that has written the darkest chapter in the history of the country, she said.

Marriyum said Pakistan and Faisalabad businessmen all know the truth behind every pledge of Imran Khan because it is the same deceit as ten million jobs and five million houses.