ROs don’t provide gender turnout data in 7 GB constituencies

ISLAMABAD: More than 60 per cent of registered voters turned out to vote, according to provisional results of 20 constituencies of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Although required by the law, the returning officers (ROs) did not provide gender turnout data in seven of the 20 constituencies (one-third or 35 per cent) for which the provisional results are available, says a preliminary report of the Free and Fair Election Network on observation of GB elections. In the other 13 constituencies where the ROs did provide this information on Form 47 (Provisional Consolidated Results of the Statement of the Count), the female voter turnout was 53.8 per cent as compared to 59.6 per cent male voters.

As many as 320 candidates including four women – 127 representing 16 political parties and 200 independent candidates – were contesting 23 constituencies.

The gender turnout data is not available for GBA-8 Skardu-II, GBA-9 Skardu-III, GBA-12 Shigar, GBA-13 Astore-I, GBA-15 Diamir-I, GBA-17 Diamir-III, which may prevent the Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan from implementing the provisions of Section 9(1) of the Elections Act, 2017, requiring re-polling in one or more polling stations or the entire constituency if female turnout is less than 10 per cent of the total votes polled in that constituency.

Although FAFEN observers did not report any restriction on women’s voting, the female turnout remained significantly low in at least two constituencies GBA-16 Diamir-II and GBA-18 Diamir-IV. This may have been due to cultural factors that need to be addressed through long-term engagement with communities by the ECGB, political parties and civil society organizations. In addition, the ECGB may take special measures for women voter education and registration as required by Sections 12 (C) and 47 of the Elections Act 2017.

The election day was generally orderly, with voting and counting processes at the polling stations conducted mostly according to the law and prescribed rules, though the legally mandatory provision of Form 45 (the Result of the Count) to polling agents was reported to have not been fully ensured by the presiding officers. Election officials at polling stations appeared well-versed with the provisions of the Elections Act 2017, which Gilgit-Baltistan had adopted for these elections.

Impressively, the ECGB mostly ensured the enforcement of ban on campaigning and canvassing. The election in GBA-3 Gilgit-III was postponed due to the death of a candidate and has been scheduled for November 22, 2020. The observers deployed by the FAFEN reported an average of around three illegalities or irregularities per polling station. These included breach of the secrecy of the vote, stamping of ballots by others on behalf of voters, and voters registered at the polling stations turned away for various reasons despite having their National Identity Cards (NICs). Such issues could have been avoided with more diligent enforcement by the ECGB.

In addition, instances of allocation of more than the legally-prescribed number of voters per polling booth led to over-crowding and disorder at some polling stations. Similarly, the ECGB did not consistently ensure the provision of Form 45 (the Result of the Count) and Form 46 (the Ballot Paper Account) to all polling agents present at the polling stations during the vote counting process, which would have helped enhance the integrity of the election results management. The problem was largely due to insufficient number of these forms available at the polling stations. Resultantly, the presiding officers had to issue polling stations’ results to the polling agents on plain papers under their stamps and signatures, the legality of which has yet to be established.

The voting and counting processes were mostly transparent, with the FAFEN observers reporting the presence of polling agents of major political parties. However, instances of polling agents seated at a place from where they could not observe the voting process were reported from six constituencies. More serious are reports that candidates and their agents were barred from ROs’ offices during the preparation of the preliminary results in at least three constituencies, and delays in the release of provisional results on Form-47 (Provisional Consolidated Statement of Results of the Count) in more than 10 constituencies.

These problems shaped the political discourse on an otherwise orderly and peaceful electoral exercise conducted according to the law, which requires finalization of provisional results by 2am on the day following the polling. These issues also caused major political contenders to question the credibility of the outcome and to raise allegations of electoral fraud. Many of these issues, however, could have been addressed by the chief election commissioner (CEC) using his clearly defined powers under Sections 4(3)2, 8(b)3, 9(1)4 and 95(6)5 of the Elections Act 2017 to strengthen the confidence of electoral contenders in the integrity of the process.