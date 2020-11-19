close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
AFP
November 19, 2020

Iraq, S Arabia reopen border crossing after 30 years

World

AFP
November 19, 2020

Baghdad, Iraq: Iraq and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reopened their Arar desert crossing, a long-awaited sign of closer trade ties after 30 years of sealed land borders between the two countries.

Top officials including Iraq’s interior minister and the head of its border commission travelled from Baghdad to formally open Arar, where a line of cargo trucks stood waiting.

