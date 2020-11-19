close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
AFP
November 19, 2020

Iran operating advanced centrifuges, says IAEA

World

AFP
November 19, 2020

Vienna: Iran has begun operating advanced centrifuges at an underground section of its primary nuclear enrichment facility, the UN’s nuclear watchdog said Wednesday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had reported last week that Iran had installed the centrifuges in a buried part of the Natanz site.

