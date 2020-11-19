close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
AFP
November 19, 2020

Danish minister resigns

World

AFP
November 19, 2020

Copenhagen: Denmark’s agriculture minister resigned on Wednesday following criticism of his handling of a mink cull ordered after the discovery of a mutated version of the coronavirus at some of the country’s mink farms.

Mogens Jensen admitted last week that the government’s order to cull all of Denmark’s 15 to 17 million minks had no legal basis.

