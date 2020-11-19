Danish minister resigns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Copenhagen: Denmark’s agriculture minister resigned on Wednesday following criticism of his handling of a mink cull ordered after the discovery of a mutated version of the coronavirus at some of the country’s mink farms.
Mogens Jensen admitted last week that the government’s order to cull all of Denmark’s 15 to 17 million minks had no legal basis.