NZ vows crackdown against defecating backpackers

Wellington: The New Zealand government promised Wednesday to take action against backpackers relieving themselves at natural beauty spots as part of post-coronavirus tourism plans.
Kiwis have long complained about so-called "freedom campers" who travel the country in campervans that do not have toilet facilities and leave human waste by the side of the road.