Egypt rights group says another staff member arrested

CAIRO: Egyptian authorities on Wednesday arrested a second staff member of a leading local human rights group, the organisation said, days after its office manager was detained.
"Karim Ennarah, director of criminal justice at EIPR, arrested while on vacation in Dahab, South Sinai," the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights said on Twitter.