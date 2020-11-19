Babar’s fluent fifty guides Karachi Kings to first PSL title

KARACHI: Babar Azam hammered solid 63 not out and pacers bowled really well as Karachi Kings lifted their maiden title when they defeated Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the final of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 here at National Stadium on Tuesday.

Babar struck seven fours in his 49–ball unbeaten fifty — his fifth in this event — as Karachi Kings raced to the 135-run target in 18.4 overs after losing five wickets. Babar finished the event as the leading scorer with 473 runs.

Earlier, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood and Umaid Asif claimed two wickets apiece to restrict Lahore Qalandars to 134-7 in the allotted 20 overs in the game held under floodlights.

After opting to bat first, both the left-handed openers Fakhar Zaman (27) and Tamim Iqbal (35) provided a 68-run opening stand to Lahore Qalandars. However at that stage, Karachi Kings turned the things around when they took three quick wickets inside seven deliveries to bring the visitors under immense pressure as they were left reeling at 70-3 in 11.1 overs.

Umaid Asif provided the much-needed breakthrough to Karachi Kings when he got rid of Tamim Iqbal who was held in the deep by Iftikhar Ahmed.

Tamim, the Bangladeshi cricketer, hit one six and four fours in his 38-ball knock. In the same over, Umaid also removed Fakhar, also held by Iftikhar to leave Lahore at 69-2 in 10.4 overs. Fakhar smashed four fours in his 24-ball feat. Off the first ball of the next over Imad Wasim claimed crucial wicket of Mohammad Hafeez (2), held by Babar Azam. Hafeez faced just four balls.

Hafeez had been promoted in the batting order by skipper Sohail Akhtar who used to bat at No3 in the previous matches.

In order to score some quick runs, Samit Patel was promoted but he was undone by Arshad Iqbal. He scored just five off eight deliveries. And Lahore were gasping at 81-4 in the 14th over.

Arshad then got the crucial wicket of Ben Dunk who once again failed to contribute big, falling for 11. The Australian left-hander smashed one four from 14 deliveries.

In the 19th over, left-armer Waqas Maqsood got rid of Lahore’s skipper Sohail Akhtar who was superbly caught in the deep by Sherfane Rutheford.

Akhtar struck one four in his run-a-ball 14. In the same over, Waqas removed Mohammad Faizan (0). Shaheen Afridi then struck 12 not out off four balls.

David Wiese remained not out on run-a-ball 14 with one four.

Waqas Maqsood (2-18 in 4), Arshad Iqbal (2-24 in 4) and Umaid Asif (2-18 in 4) bowled well.

Mohammad Amir remained the most expensive bowler who remained wicketless, conceding 38 runs in four overs.

In response, Karachi Kings lost Sharjeel Khan for 12-ball 13, hammering two fours. He wanted to put away a delivery from the spinner towards onside, could not clear the area and Fakhar Zaman took a fantastic catch in the deep.

Medium pacer Dilbar Hussain then had Alex Hales, clean bowled with a superb in-swinger. The English batsman struck one four in his 11-ball 11.

Stumper Chadwick Walton was then promoted and he with Babar Azam shared 61 runs off 50 balls for the third wicket association to strengthen Kings position.

Walton struck 27-ball 22, hammering one four. Then Haris Rauf removed Ifikhar Ahmed (4) and Sherfane Rutherford (0) off two successive deliveries to run some anxiety in the dug-out of Karachi Kings.

However, Imad Wasim (10*), the skipper, not only averted hat-trick but also along with Babar made his team home safely with eight balls to spare.

Dilbar Hussain (2-28 in four) and Haris Rauf (2-30 in four) were the most successful bowlers.

The winners were handed a glittering trophy and a purse of 500,000 US dollars while the runners-up received 200,000 US dollars.

Babar Azam (473 runs) was declared the player of the match and the player of the event.