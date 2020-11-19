Umpires fought at dinner

LAHORE: Two members of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) umpires’ panel for domestic cricket got involved in a verbal altercation at the dinner table at a local hotel during the recent under 19 tournament matches in Lahore.

The argument almost reached a level of getting physical which was blatant violation of the Code of Conduct for officials but both the umpires escaped any action because their tiff remained unnoticed.

According to details, PCB umpires and referees were accommodated at a five-star hotel during the national under-19 three-day tournament. During the last round of the three-day matches played in Lahore, when everyone was at the dinner table in the hotel, a quarrel broke out between umpire Qaiser Khan and Rana Arshad. According to sources, senior Peshawar match referee and other officials present there intervened. No action has been taken by the PCB so far. It may be recalled that Qaiser had also got involved with his fellow umpire during a match three years ago but despite the report of the match referee, no action was taken on the matter.