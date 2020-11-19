Diet trends to see 4 bn people overweight by 2050

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Paris: More than four billion people could be overweight by 2050, with 1.5 billion of them obese, if the current global dietary trend towards processed foods continues, a first-of-its-kind study predicted Wednesday.
Warning of a health and environmental crisis of "mind-blowing magnitude", experts from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) said that global food demand would leap 50 percent by mid-century, pushing past Earth’s capacity to sustain nature.