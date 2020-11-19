Despite rigging, PTI unable to form govt in GB: Maryam

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday that in 2018, "pre-poll rigging brought the selected government into power", but this time around, "despite rigging" they were unable to have the "fake government" win by a majority, attributing it to Nawaz Sharif's narrative that had “reached people far and wide”.

“Now he will not be able to win even with rigging. And despite stealing PML-N candidates, stealing elections, and after having representatives installed for months in Gilgit Baltistan, how many seats did you win? After all that you did. Only eight.”

Holding those who ‘selected’ Imran Khan as prime minister responsible for government’s incompetence and its flawed Kashmir policy, she said that the time was not far away when Nawaz Sharif would return to the country and become the premier for the fourth time.

“You have surrendered Kashmir to India but people don’t hold you responsible for this. They hold those responsible for this loss who brought you to power,” she remarked while referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan without naming him in her 23-minute speech at a gathering here.

The PML-N leader started her speech in Hindko to express her affection for those who accorded her a warm welcome on her arrival.

“I am here as a host and guest as well and this huge gathering shows that Hazara is the stronghold of PML-N,” she said.

Maryam said that she was happy to witness such a big crowd as most of them were youngsters.

“Though the youngsters are a large part of this gathering, elders are not far behind in their enthusiasm to support our struggle against the selected prime minister,” she said.

The PML-N leader lauded her father’s mega projects launched in Hazara Division during his tenure as prime minister.

“The Hazara Motorway is a gift of Nawaz Sharif for you but what about the selected PM’s claims of providing 10 million jobs, 5 million houses and bringing down the petrol price to Rs45 per letter,” she pointed out.

She said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was the most corrupt government in the history of the country as people couldn’t even run their households because of the high inflation.

In her speech, Maryam Nawaz also talked about the recent elections held in Gilgit-Baltistan elections, saying the selected government couldn’t entirely rig the polls and could win hardly eight constituencies, which later dropped to seven seats only because her father believed in giving respect to the vote.

“This is Nawaz Sharif’s slogan which buried your politics in GB and people didn’t give you a mandate to set up the government,” she said.

Maryam said the PTI could secure a simple majority to install its government as people of GB were also aware of his unfulfilled promises.

PML-N central leaders including Ahsan Iqbal, Sardar Mohammad Yousuf, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Amir Muqam also spoke on the occasion.