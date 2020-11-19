Quaid’s mazar desecration: Court quashes case against Capt Safdar, others

KARACHI: Judicial Magistrate Karachi South Wazir Hussain Memon has dismissed the case of

desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid against the PML-N leaders Capt Safdar (retd), Maryam Nawaz and others.

The court heard the case against Safdar and others for desecrating Mazar-e-Quaid, damaging property and hurling murder threats.

During the hearing, the court said there was no evidence against the accused and the presence of the plaintiff at the scene of the incident could not be proved.

The police complaint had accused Capt Safdar Awan, Maryam Nawaz and a cohort of party supporters to have violated the sanctity of Quaid-i-Azam’s mausoleum by shouting slogans and intimidating people. On October 19, Sindh Police arrested Safdar from his hotel room early morning causing a political uproar. He was granted post-arrest bail the same day. On November 9 the investigating officer (IO) submitted an amended charge sheet before the judicial magistrate. He and the special public prosecutor then recommended the court to declare the case as B class. On Wednesday, the judicial magistrate rejected the police recommendation to categorise the FIR as B class and quashed it as C class. The case was filed by PTI worker Waqas Ahmed Khan.