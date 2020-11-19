close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
November 19, 2020

Qatar commander lauds Pak Army’s role in regional peace

Top Story

A
APP
November 19, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated contributions of Pakistan Army for regional peace and security and role in training of Qatar’s Armed Forces.

During the meeting matters of mutual and professional interest and regional security situation were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

COAS said that Pakistan valued its brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan Army also looks forward for enhanced defence and security cooperation with Qatar Armed Forces.

Latest News

More From Top Story