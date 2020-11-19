close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2020

Team of HBL Pakistan Super League named by independent jury

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2020

KARACHI: A four-member independent jury on Wednesday announced the Team of HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, captained by Islamabad United’s Shadab Khan.

The independent jury included respected commentators Bazid Khan, Ramiz Raja and Urooj Mumtaz, and Nadeem Khan, who is a member of the HBL PSL 2020 Technical Committee and PCB Director – High Performance.

The 12-member side, as per the event regulations, includes four foreign players and one emerging category player, and represents five teams with Lahore Qalandars boasting six players, three Karachi Kings, and one each from Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

Babar Azam is the only player who was also a member of the HBL PSL 2019 edition Team.

Squad: Babar Azam (Karachi Kings), Chris Lynn (Lahore Qalandars), Alex Hales (Karachi Kings), Haider Ali (Peshawar Zalmi), Mohammad Hafeez (Lahore Qalandars), Shadab Khan (captain, Islamabad United), Ben Dunk (wicketkeeper, Lahore Qalandars), David Wiese (Lahore Qalandars), Mohammad Amir (Karachi Kings),Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars), Mohammad Hasnain (Quetta Gladiators), Fakhar Zaman (12th, Lahore Qalandars).

Latest News

More From Sports