Establishment Division turns down IPC Ministry’s summary

By Abdul Mohi Shah

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division has turned down a summary by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to give additional charge of director general Pakistan Sports Board to Imran Mahmood, who is working as joint secretary in the IPC Ministry.

The Establishment Division has strongly endorsed the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the federal cabinet to discourage the practice of giving additional charge to officials of the ministries.

‘The News’ has the office memorandum issued by the Establishment Division that says: “Cabinet re-iterated its earlier decision whereby it had been desired that existing practice to entrust additional charge to officers be discontinued and process to fill the vacant positions in the Federal Government be completed at the earliest.

“Anticipation of approval of the Federal Cabinet for the assignment of look after charge of the post of DG, PSB to Mr. Imran Mahmood, JS (Sports) to run day to day affair is not endorsed.

“This issues with the approval of the Secretary, Establishment Division.”

It further says: “Establishment Division’s O.M. No. 8/3/2020-R-3, dated 20.03.2020 provides that the look-after charge has not been defined in the Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules, 1973. It is temporary stopgap arrangement to cater the day to day affairs of the Organization on honorary basis. The officers entrusted with look-after charge are not empowered to take policy decisions.”

When Imran Mahmood, who is regularly present at the PSB these days, was approached, he admitted that the summary was turned down by the Establishment Division.

When asked why then he was giving so much time to the PSB as he had no official capacity to run its affairs, Imran Mahmood defended himself by saying that he was not taking any official decisions as the board’s director general.

“Since I am the joint secretary sports in the IPC Ministry I am associated with the PSB,” he said.

Despite its autonomous position given by the constitution approved in 1962, the PSB has not been allowed to work independently in the past, especially in the last 20 months. The IPC Ministry has been calling all the shots and even its officials are getting involved in daily working and decision-making of the board.

Since February 2018, the PSB director general’s post is being enjoyed by the ministry officials through additional charge and sometimes without the approval of the competent authority.

All posts of Grade-20 and above require approval of the Prime Minister even for an additional charge.