Ban on coalmines’ lease to be lifted: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE : A delegation of All Pakistan Mines and Minerals Association (APM&MA) led by its president Mir Behroz Reki Baloch called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday.

The delegation thanked the CM for taking timely decisions for the solution to their problems and said timely steps taken would boost the mines sector.

The CM said in-principle a decision had been made to lift the ban on coalmines’ lease. Similarly, the cabinet had also, in principle, approved to lift the ban on renewal of mines lease, he added.

Meanwhile, different options would be reviewed for brick-kilns, including the adoption of zigzag technology, to promote environment-friendly technology.

He directed the secretaries of mines and environment departments to submit a report about the use of alternate technology for brick-kilns. The mining sector would be extended full support by the provincial government as minerals potential can help boost the economy. Meanwhile, the government had taken steps to overcome smog as it has emerged as a major environmental issue, he added.

Secretaries of mines & minerals and environment protection departments, DG mines and others were also present. —APP

Our correspondent adds: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has appealed to the citizens to follow SOPs to remain safe from the second corona wave. In a statement, he appealed to the citizens to wear face masks while going outside. The government is monitoring the corona situation on a daily basis and every step will be taken to protect the people. People should also observe necessary precautions and adopt social distancing, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has removed CTO Faisalabad from his post on public complaints and devastated condition of traffic in Faisalabad.

On the directions of the CM, the CTO has been transferred and directed to report to Central Police Office. Police Department has issued a notification in this regard.

Seerat Week: Any blasphemous act in the garb of freedom of expression is intolerable as love and affection for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is an integral part of the faith of every Muslim. This was stated by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued on Wednesday. The CM said that Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Week will be officially celebrated every year in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal with full fervour and different programmes will be held to pay homage to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Grived: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives due to collapse of a roof during a marriage ceremony in Parachinar and expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family members. The chief minister prayed for the early recovery of the injured.