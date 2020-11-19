Bahrain urges ME peace

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Bahrain’s foreign minister called for fresh Israeli-Palestinian peace talks during a landmark meeting on Wednesday in Israel with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Pompeo -- President Donald Trump’s top diplomat, on a farewell visit to close ally Israel -- did not address Israel’s dispute with the Palestinians, who have protested his planned trip on Thursday to a Jewish-owned business in the occupied West Bank.