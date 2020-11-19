close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
AFP
November 19, 2020

Bahrain urges ME peace

World

AFP
November 19, 2020

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Bahrain’s foreign minister called for fresh Israeli-Palestinian peace talks during a landmark meeting on Wednesday in Israel with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Pompeo -- President Donald Trump’s top diplomat, on a farewell visit to close ally Israel -- did not address Israel’s dispute with the Palestinians, who have protested his planned trip on Thursday to a Jewish-owned business in the occupied West Bank.

