Iran operating advanced centrifuges, says IAEA

Vienna: Iran has begun operating advanced centrifuges at an underground section of its primary nuclear enrichment facility, the UN’s nuclear watchdog said Wednesday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had reported last week that Iran had installed the centrifuges in a buried part of the Natanz site.