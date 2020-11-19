close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
AFP
November 19, 2020

US imposes new Iran sanctions

World

AFP
November 19, 2020

Washington: President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a major Iranian foundation and the country’s intelligence minister, further stepping up pressure before Joe Biden is sworn in.

The Treasury Department said it was freezing any US interests of the Foundation of the Oppressed, officially a charitable organiSation for the poor that has sweeping interests across the Iranian economy including in oil and mining.

The move comes as Iran offers to return to compliance with a nuclear deal negotiated under former president Barack Obama if Biden lifts sanctions after taking office on January 20.

Outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in an indirect response, vowed to keep imposing "painful consequences."

